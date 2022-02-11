Charlie Cox Reveals Cut Daredevil Easter Egg From Spider-Man No Way Home

Charlie Cox revealed one cut Daredevil Easter egg from Spider-Man: No Way Home in a recent interview. The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about all things Spidey. He told the outlet that he made a mention of “feeling Foggy” in the kitchen table scene. People who love the Netflix series will certainly be upset to hear that the nod didn’t make it’s way into the theatrical version of the film. But, there might be hope for those fans yet. The Daredevil series exits its streaming home soon and it remains unclear where it will end up now. Honestly, this might not even be the end of Foggy Nelson as it seems we will see Matt Murdock in the MCU again at some point. People who loved the Defenderverse might not even have to wait that long to see it. However, for now, all they can cling to is these little bits until something more substantial materializes.

“I don’t think they used it, but we added a little Easter egg where he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m a little foggy on how that happened’ or something,” Cox mentioned. “That was a cool moment for me to meet him and chat about all that stuff.”

However, the grand scale of the actors comments circled around the gravity of his reintroduction to Marvel audiences. Everyone involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home knew that this movie would be a colossal event for fans of all ages. It was important to get things right.

“It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility,” Cox said. “If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange.”

The Daredevil star couldn’t leave the fans without just a little tease about what might be coming later.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do,” Cox admitted. “I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”

