Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scenes Revealed

While dates haven’t been confirmed for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s digital and home release, a report has revealed the contents of the film’s deleted scenes. Bonus content is reported to come out to be 100 minutes, giving fans an extra dose of Tom Holland’s latest web-slinging adventure. A total of five deleted scenes come with the No Way Home release, including extra footage of surprise co-stars like Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock / Daredevil), and the returns of former Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Movie insider Amit Chaudhari tweeted a list of every deleted scene and featurette for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The titles and runtimes of the deleted scenes are “Interrogation Scene Extended” (2:25), “Peter Day at Midtown High” (5:25), “Undercroft Montage” (1:35), “Happy’s Very Good Lawyer” (1:35), and “The Spideys Hang Out” (4:25).

The interrogation scene was part of the early footage included in No Way Home‘s first teaser trailer. Many fans speculated that one of the characters taking part in the interrogation was Matt Murdock, though Charlie Cox repeatedly denied his involvement in the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios production. Of course, that turned out to be false, as Matt Murdock represented Peter Parker after his identity was revealed to the public and he was framed for Mysterio’s death. While Peter, Matt, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and Aunt May Parker (Marisa Tomei) discussed their legal battle around a dinner table, a brick was thrown through a window in the Parker residence. Cox’s blind lawyer effortlessly caught the brick before, leading to Peter asking how did he catch it. Matt responded, “I’m a very good lawyer.”

“Peter Day at Midtown High” was Peter’s first time back at Midtown High with his identity known to the public. While a mob greeted Peter, MJ (Zendaya), and Ned (Jacob Batalon) outside the school, Peter’s teachers revealed a shrine dedicated to Spider-Man inside the school’s walls. With all of the multiversal events transpiring in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter doesn’t spend a ton of time at school, but watching the majority of the teachers attempt to kiss up to their new local hero was a bright spot.

Of course, what had audiences buzzing was Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s returns. Both actors denied they were in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even after set videos and photos were leaked online. Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Men teamed up with Tom Holland to battle Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard, with the heroes winning the day before they were returned to their proper universes.

Fans will have to wait to view those deleted scenes at a later point in time, but for now, they can still head to theaters to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has crossed $1 billion at the international box office.