How Iron Man Could Help Doctor Octopus in the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Doctor Otto Octavius has been positioned as one of the many villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the latest trailer for the upcoming blockbuster showed off a little more of the character’s look for his second live-action appearance. As teased in stills earlier this month, his tentacles here have a scarlet tone to them, and the trailer shows us exactly how that happens.

As Octavius (Alfred Molina) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fight on the bridge, Iron Man’s nano-tech begins to take over the tentacles. Seemingly coming from the Iron Spider suit, some are now wondering if these nano-particles will eventually turn the iconic Spidey villain good again. After all, there’s another shot in the trailer where it appears Octavius is helping Parker, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) with their quest. Later on, he appears to be missing from any of the major fight sequences with the other Spidey villains.

After watching Avengers: Infinity War, we do know the nanotech can be used to partially heal people, after Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) used them to help heal or suture his knife wound from Thanos. If Octavius accidentally tries using the nanotech as an upgrade, it’s possible they inadvertently cure the neurolink that corrupted the villain all the way back in Spider-Man 2 in 2002.

It would also make sense for Doc Ock to turn good and get out of the way early on in the movie because he’s been the most featured villain in the film’s marketing by a healthy amount. If Sony and Marvel Studios put the focus on him between now and December 17th, that means the studios can keep more surprises under their belts for the film’s eventual premiere.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina previously told Variety of his return. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.