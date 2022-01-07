Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Unearths Emotional Photo From End of Filming

One Spider-Man: No Way Home fan is showing off an emotional photo from the last days of filming the movie. In the shot, Tom Holland is giving a speech and his co-stars are holding flowers. Both Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are listening and admiring their gifts while their friend addresses everyone around. The sea of blue screens around them really makes the flowers stand out. All of the Home trilogy trio have been open about how emotional it’s been for them to let go of these characters that they’ve been playing for so long. As No Way Home ended, it was clear that future Spider-Man installments would look quite a bit different. Ned and MJ have no idea who Peter Parker is at this point. They’re both in at MIT, while their former best friend and boyfriend is getting used to being on his own. Now, anything is possible, and Zendaya will likely reappear at some point. But, it’s a somber ending for all of them. Check out the picture for yourself down below.

Holland spoke about that last day of filming in a previous interview. It’s hard to argue the emotions at play with the Homecoming trilogy coming to a close. However, he felt like it was important to really take it all in before things moved forward.

Zendaya, Tom y Jacob recibiendo flores y Tom dando un speech 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/yEI9VGjqCV — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) January 5, 2022

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland said last year. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

In some similar comments to Entertainment Weekly, the Spider-Man actor said that everyone involved was treating No Way Home as the end of a franchise. Now, future news might have put this into question. But, whatever comes next, it will not feel exactly like what came before as the ending of No Way Home makes abundantly clear.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” Holland explained to the outlet. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Do you hope that MJ and Ned will return sooner rather than later? Let us know down in the comments!