Peter Parker sets out to clear his name in a special Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer presented by Hyundai. We’re a month away from the release of the newest Spider-Man movie, and the marketing machine is in full force. The second trailer was released last week, giving fans the first official looks at the returns of Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, along with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who was already confirmed. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Hyundai trailer offers a more comedic take than the previous trailer, but is still appreciated nonetheless.

Spider-Man is found inside a seedy motel watching the Daily Bugle footage of his unmasking from the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Deciding it’s time to clear his name, Tom Holland’s Spidey suits up in a dramatic sequence and steps out of the motel to swing into action. Unfortunately, since the motel is out in the middle of nowhere, there aren’t any tall buildings for him to swing onto.

Reduced to walking back to New York City, Spider-Man hums the music to his iconic 1960s cartoon series. Along the way he passes a Scarecrow dressed up as his nemesis Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), who was behind his secret identity being revealed in the first place. In a humorous moment, Spider-Man shoots a web at the scarecrow, hitting it squarely in the head. Before he can make it too much further, Spidey is met by Ned (Jacob Batalon) in a Hyundai IONIQ5, who jokes that he found the hero using his “Ned Sense.”

They pass a sign saying they are 300 miles from New York, leaving the duo a lot of spare time to burn. Ned suggests they play a game of “I Spy,” which Spidey quickly wins. Hyundai then tells viewers that the electric IONIQ5 can hold a single charge for 300 miles, showing the real significance of the road sign. Before the trailer ends, Peter puts in the address of 177A Bleeker Street, telling Ned that he’ll find out later who lives there. Of course, this is the address for the Sanctum Santorum, home of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who guest stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film finds the Marvel Cinematic Universe dealing with the multiverse after Doctor Strange attempts a spell to fix Spider-Man’s secret identity issue. When Peter botches the spell, their world starts to open up to intruders from other worlds, including our almost-Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and its clever Hyundai product placement opens in theaters on December 17th.