Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Finally Getting Multiverse Hot Toys Figures

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally having new Hot Toys figures revealed based on characters who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movie who originally debuted in other franchises. While this is merely the first reveal, it gives hope to those wishing for highly-detailed collectible figures based on other popular Spider-Man characters and cast members. Now, Hot Toys and Sideshow have revealed a Green Goblin figure based on Willem Dafoe’s character as he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The sixth scale figure is available now for pre-order and is expected to ship in the first half of 2023.

Hot Toys’ sixth scale figure of Green Goblin, priced at $375 for the Deluxe Edition, comes with an abundance of accessories. As the product’s official description reveals, it includes an authentic and detailed likeness of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home, one newly crafted Green Goblin helmeted head, one newly developed and individually hand-painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture, 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation, 6 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options, one metallic green armored suit, one pair of metallic green armored boots, 3 pumpkin bombs, specially designed figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate, one 1/6 scale Goblin Glider (articulated function, LED light up, battery operated), and specially designed dynamic figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate.

The figure was revealed overnight on Sunday leading into Monday. See it for yourself in the photos below!

There is no official word yet if other characters from Spider-Man: No Way Home will be made available as the popular Hot Toys sixth scale figures. So far, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Spider-Man’s Black & Gold suit (which you can see unboxed here!), and Spider-Man’s updated suit from the film have been revealed. Other characters like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman have not yet been revealed or promised. Hot Toys did, however, recently reveal that figures for Moon Knight, I Am Groot, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder will be coming soon!

Are you excited to see more Hot Toys figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home? See more details on Sideshow’s official pre-order page for the figure. Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters and continuing to top the box office.