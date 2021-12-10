Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, “I’m numb to it now. I’m numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb.” It’s probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he’s probably happy that we’re almost at the finish line. But, it isn’t just Spider-Man that’s kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It’s better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)

One of those big surprises that Feige fought to keep a lid on was Harry Styles in Eternals. Marvel producer Nate Moore actually talked to Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast about that secret and working with the superstar.

“I think for him, it’s bigger risk for Harry Styles to be in this movie than for us to cast Harry Styles,” he began. “Because he has such a specific fan base and he’s a musician, and now he’s becoming an actor, but that’s not necessarily his core thing. And to take a flyer on this really random character that he also knows is vaguely problematic, I think was sort of a bigger leap of faith for him. But I think the notion of Eros in the MCU going forward is so much fun. It’s totally worth it.”

We have the latest synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home right here.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

