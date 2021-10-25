Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Trolls Mark Ruffalo Over Revealing Spoilers

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo share a reputation for being loose-lipped regarding spoilers for upcoming Marvel Studios projects. In a new interview discussing his third headlining gig as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home — possibly his final outing in the MCU — Holland cast aspersions on Ruffalo to deflect from a question about the future of the Spider-Verse in live-action Spider-Man movies. Empire Magazine posed the question to Holland. The Spider-Man star responded by saying, “I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no-one’s told me. Where’s Mark ‘I’ll Tell You Everything’ Ruffalo when you need him, eh?”

The questions about a live-action Spider-Verse situation stem from rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their roles as past Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Director Jon Watts comparing Spider-Man: No Way Home to Avengers: Endgame is only amping up that speculation.

“It’s Spider-Man: Endgame,” Watts told Empire. “We’re definitely trying to be ambitious.”

While Holland remains guarded about additional Spider-Mans showing up in the movie, Marvel and Sony already revealed Alfred Molina’s return as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, later releasing a meme-worthy image from the film. Holland was willing to comment on that.

“When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’,” he said. “‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige added, “I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago. ‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland said previously of working with Molina while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

