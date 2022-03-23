Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tobey Maguire Was “Blown Away” by Tom Holland

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans three Spider-Men for the price of one, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland to cap off the Homecoming trilogy. The appearances of Maguire and Garfield had long been rumored, along with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. Seeing three generations of Spider-Men fighting side-by-side was a joy for not only fans, but the actors as well. Tobey Maguire, the first of the trio to dress in the red-and-blue costume in 2002’s Spider-Man, admits he was “blown away” by Tom Holland’s leading man performance.

“Right away, the first scene we shot together, I was just blown away by how good he was in the scene and how generous he was and vulnerable,” Maguire said in a video for the Spider-Man: No Way Home bonus features for the film’s digital release.

“Tom Holland has all the pressure on him. We get to just help him and support him as big brothers and he’s carrying it,” Garfield added.

Tobey Maguire’s tenure as Spider-Man crossed three films by Sami Raimi: 2002’s Spider-Man, 2004’s Spider-Man 2, and 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Next up was Andrew Garfield in Sony’s reboot of the franchise from Marc Webb: 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Tom Holland made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before headlining his own solo films in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Maguire’s Spider-Man was recently the focus of his own poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The artwork from BossLogic shows Maguire surrounded by the villains’ Doctor Octopus and Sandman, who he is very familiar with from his own movies.

Erik Sommers, who co-wrote the No Way Home script, recently told Gold Derby how Garfield and Maguire could’ve never been cameos. “I think we knew right away that if we’re gonna do this, it can’t just feel like these cameos we’re doing for cameos sake” Sommers explained. “The biggest reaction can’t just be, ‘I can’t believe they got those guys,’ or something like that. We need to treat them like the characters that they are, we need to honor them, we need to honor the movies they were in. We need to give them some sort of emotional journey, they can’t just come and just show up for this cameo and then disappear. We had to write up to them as characters, and that was always the goal. The challenge was: how are we going to do that?”

“Of course, the focus has to be our Spider-Man,” the writer continued. “This is his journey, his story, and things have to be in service to that. They can’t contradict it or pull from it, but at the same time, we want to give them something that is meaningful, and that was the real challenge. Jon Watts deserves a lot of credit for watching that ball in particular. In a lot of our conversations, he was really intent on making sure that both of the Spider-Mans that come and join the movie have their own journey. We all wanted to feel like, when Tobey and Andrew go back to where they came from, they will have learned something and grown. They will not be the same, their lives will not be the same because of what happened during this movie, just as our Peter will not be the same.”

H/T Insider.com