Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals the Full Name of Zendaya’s MJ

At long last, Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived in theaters. As expected, it’s already shattering all kinds of records as it tears its way to the top of the box office. Not only is it the biggest movie at the box office, but it’s also the one comic book movie with the largest scope since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters nearly three years ago. Part of that, of course, is due to the many reveals and secrets the film had — including the ultimate reveal of MJ’s real name. Spoilers up ahead for No Way Home! You’ve been warned.

Throughout her appearances in the MCU so far, Zendaya’s character has been referred to as Michelle Jones, or “MJ” for short, a play on Spider-Man’s classic Mary Jane Watson character. Now, the events of No Way Home changed it all up to make Zendaya’s take on the character a Watson after all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During her interrogation with the Department of Damage Control, it’s revealed the character’s name is Michelle Jones-Watson, and she’s quick to correct the federal law enforcement official that she only goes by Michelle Jones.

As of July, Zendaya herself wasn’t sure if her character would be back post-No Way Home. Judging by the events of the film, however, it looks nearly guaranteed her character will be back in some shape, way, or form.

“We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience,” she told E! News at the time.

“When I did the first movie, I was 19,” added Zendaya, now 24 years old and an Emmy winner. “It’s pretty special growing up all together and being part of another legacy. It’s the Space Jam legacy and the Spider-Man legacy. There’s been so many different Spideys before us, and just kind of making everybody proud. So I don’t know, I feel very lucky to be a part of two kind of major legacy franchises.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage