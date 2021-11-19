Spider-Man: Only Way Home Teaser Released by Hyundai Hints at Mysterio Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home got shifted to Only Way Home after Hyundai released a new spot. More interestingly, Mysterio seems to be lurking if the advertisement is to be believed. Quinton Beck has been just kind of lingering in the background in the lead-up to the Multiversal crossover event. Some Spider-Man fans have not forgotten that his fate was left up in the air at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Before letting the world in on Peter Parker’s little secret, he got bested by Tom Holland. The team responsible for the entire charade was scattered to the winds like dandelion seeds. But, they’re still out there and Marvel left that door open. Could Jake Gyllenhaal stroll onto the screen next month in the film? Possibly. And it wouldn’t even be the third most wild thing in the entire movie. No Way Home has wild expectations already, but this would be a curveball that audiences completely ignored right in front of them.

In an interview with Howard Stern, the Mysterio actor noted how interesting it was to work with Marvel on these movies. It’s a massive operation, and he has more appreciation for it now.

“It’s hard, man,” Gyllenhaal said. “That acting is hard….All of it. That world is enormous. And I joined that world way into that run; a train that was already moving. Normally, I come in way early on, and I get to figure it out. It was like you gotta deliver in that space and it was a whole different craft. They’re moving with ideas which is so fun about it, it’s actually really creative….They have a structure for the movie but like if someone has a good idea, if you bring a better idea, they will shift an entire day around that idea. For me, I loved it.”

Far From Home writer Erik Sommers actually talked about approaching Mysterio a little bit differently in the MCU. He and the creative team put tons of thought into how to pull this thing off.

“Mysterio is just an iconic villain, and we discussed various villains, but we kept coming back to Mysterio,” Sommers said of the adaptation challenges. “He really seemed like the next logical choice, but the challenge was how to update the Mysterio from the source material, the comics, into someone that we would see in the MCU. So, it just came down to a lot of conversations with the creative team about how we would update Mysterio, how we would make someone who in the comics is a stuntman, special effects guy with strings on his shoes, into someone that we would see coming up against Spider-Man in an MCU movie.”

