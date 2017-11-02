Spider-Man Reveals His Secret Identity To A Shocking Marvel Character

Life has been anything but normal these last few months for Spider-Man, but no one likely expected him to reveal his secret identity, especially to this guy.

Spoilers incoming for The Spectacular Spider-Man #6, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue is titled My Dinner With Jonah and revolves around a true one on one conversation between Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson. Jameson has made no secret in the past that he dislikes Spider-Man, and has actively made his life miserable off and on for years. Afte Jameson reveals the real reason he dislikes Spider-Man, Peter sees the newsman as something more than an obstacle, and takes off his mask, revealing he is indeed Peter Parker.

That’s a pretty big jump right? It is, especially when you consider that even some of Peter’s most staunch allies and friends don’t know his real identity.

Here’s why he did it.

After promising an hour of his time, Spider-Man and Jameson have a fascinating conversation, where the real origins of the feud come to light. It all started when Jameson first saw Spider-Man, specifically taking issue with his mask. Jameson recalls being mugged when he was younger by a masked individual and is reminded of that everytime he sees that mask.

He’s not the only one who gets to air his grievances, as Peter reminds Jameson of how he’s hindered the city by constantly trying to take Spider-Man down.

More recent matters are at the heart of the issue, however, as in a very personal moment, Jameson reveals the only thing he has left is hate. Jameson lost his wife Marla not once but twice thanks to the events of the Clone Conspiracy, and he isn’t dealing with it very well. He also admits that the only thing left is to hate Spider-Man, because if he’s wrong about him then his years and years of hate towards him are for nothing.

This prompts Peter to look at Jameson in a different light, seeing a bit of himself in his frequent adversary. He then unmasks to a surprised Jameson, who can’t believe the photographer he’s employed all these years is the hero he’s hated all along.

You can view the spoiler images in the gallery. The Spectacular Spider-Man # is in stores now.

H/T CBR