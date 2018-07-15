Spider-Man Fan Poster Imagines Tom Holland in Tom Hardy’s Venom Suit

Tom Hardy is set to star as Eddie Brock in Sony’s Venom this October. Tom Holland is returning to work as Marvel’s Spider-Man for the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel Comics fans know the two characters share a history and that history brought to life perfectly in new fan art.

The Venom symbiote originally attached to Peter Parker and became Spider-Man’s “black suit.” When the symbiote began to influence Peter’s personality, Spider-Man rejected it. The symbiote found a new host in disgraced journalist Eddie Brock and became Venom.

Artist BossLogic used a recently released image from Venom to imagine what a version of Spider-Man’s black suit for Tom Holland might look like if it was based on Tom Hardy’s symbiote suit from Venom. Take a look below:

This may be the closest thing fans get to a Spider-Man and Venom movie crossover. Despite Holland previously saying that he would like his Spider-Man to face Venom, it has been confirmed that Tom Hardy’s Venom movie is not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Venom will be the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a series of interconnected films featuring some of Spider-Man’s allies and enemies. The films in Sony’ Marvel Universe are said to skew more towards adult audiences than those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Venom, other films in development for this universe include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius, the Living Vampire movie starring Jared Leto, Nightwatch, and the recently announced Silk movie.

Venom is inspired by the Marvel Comics Venom: Lethal Protector miniseries that was written by David Michelinie and drawn by Mark Bagley, Ron Lim, and Sam Delarosa in 1993. The story begins with Venom and Spider-Man agreeing to a truce and Venom moving to San Francisco.

Once in San Francisco, Venom is attacked by the son of one of his past victims. Venom is then hunted down by the Life Foundation, a group that wants to study the Venom symbiote for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation, in the film. Michelle Williams is playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film, but no casting has been confirmed.

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.