Tom Holland Calls the Fractured Disney/Sony Deal the Toughest Week of His Life

If you thought you had it tough when Sony and Disney couldn’t come to terms with a new Spider-Man deal, you should have tried being Tom Holland. During a shared panel with Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal at ACE Comic Con Midwest, Holland, 23, revealed the moment was the most stressful time of his life. The news of Disney and Marvel Studios first broke August 20th and a new deal wasn’t reached until late September but if we’re being honest, we probably shouldn’t let know Tom he had a horrible month instead of a measly seven days.

Holland was asked if he has any plans to follow up his “Umbrella” performance on Lip Sync Battle when he dropped the bombshell. “I don’t know, I feel Zendaya and I did the first one pretty good…but maybe,” the Spider-Man star said. “Who knows? Probably not, if I’m honest. It was the most stressful week of my life, without question.”

That’s when the fan-favorite Marvel star took a second to pause before saying, “well…maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened, that was a bit of a stressful week.”

When pressed for more details, Holland said “I’m sure there’s some contractual obliged thing where I can’t say anything about anything, so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut.”

After the new deal was in place, Disney boss Bob Iger went on record saying the Spider-Man star had contacted him in hopes of helping broker a deal.

“Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he’s a voice in [Pixar’s Onward]. He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team,” Iger said. “And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, ‘Can I please have Bob’s e-mail address or phone number?’ Of course, I’m very protected, so they were very careful. I said ‘Sure, have him contact me,’ and he did.”

