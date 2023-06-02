Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Link to MCU Multiverse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse establishes some pretty big links to the MCU multiverse. In Miles Morales' latest adventure, he's on a tour through different universes trying to help Gwen Stacy and the Spider Society. *Spoilers ahead* However, Spider-Man 2099 isn't too keen on having the young hero join their cause. You see, Miles Morales is the original anomaly that made everything that went wrong in the first movie possible. Now, the Spider-Society is tasked with protecting the Web of Life and Destiny from moments that would cause it to unravel.

When Spider-Man 2099 shows off this miraculous configuration it's not too dissimilar from Loki Season 1's sacred timeline and the resulting branching. That would startle a lot of people watching at home. Almost as much as seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield pop up in images presented to Miles throughout the film. (No new performances from either actor and no sign of our good friend Tom Holland either.) So, the connections thicken.

Adding to the commotion is the fact that a live-action version of Donald Glover's Aaron Davis also appears as The Prowler in the Spider Society's lair. While we don't know if he's the exact same version of the character that appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It's going to raise some eyebrows. On the Internet people are already wondering if it the same Aaron Davis or a variant. For now, the mysteries of the Spider-Verse are unfurling all over the web.

What Happens In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac ). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

