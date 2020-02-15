Here’s How Spider-Woman Could Join the MCU

With the rising popularity of comic book movies, it’s a matter of when — not if — a Spider-Woman movie enters the fray. There had previously been chatter of the character leading an animated feature spinning out of the world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Now that Sony has set a new date for a Marvel movie next October, it’s being heavily speculated the date is being reserved for none other than a live-action film featuring Jessica Drew‘s take on the fan-favorite character.

Leading the charge on the Spider-Woman movie chatter is ace scooper Charles Murphy, who suggests that yes, a Spider-Woman movie is definitely on the way. Better yet, Murphy has since pointed out both Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor. Despite Pascal leaving Sony for Universal, she’s still helping produce the films on Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. O’Connor, on the other hand, doesn’t have any connection with the Marvel movies Sony has already such as Venom and Morbius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Murphy points out, however, O’Connor has been attached to both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. As you can probably hypothesize from that fact, it’d seem O’Connor’s involvement in the Spider-Woman movie is a good sign for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman is another one of those Marvel characters whose live-action rights remain a bit murky. It’s suggested Marvel Studios has the rights to use Jessica Drew as a character, but can’t call her Spider-Woman — think of have Wanda and Pietro Maximoff were introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ultimately, the Spider-Woman rights lie with Sony.

Sure, this all just might be conjecture and high hopes for seeing Marvel and Sony intertwine their universe or maybe, just maybe, it’s the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. One can hope, right?

It should be noted it has yet to be confirmed what movie Sony is planning on doing with its new October date next year. Many have speculated it’d be Spider-Woman, while others have suggested the Madame Webb feature would fall into the date.

Morbius lands July 31st while Venom slithers into theaters October 2nd.

When do you think we’ll get a Spider-Woman movie? Will it be in the MCU or Sony’s world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!