DC Comics Issues Statement on Stan Lee’s Death

Today, the world lost one of its most iconic storytellers. Stan Lee, the writer behind many of Marvel’s top heroes, passed away at 95 years old. Now, millions of fans are taking the time to remember Lee for all his work, and DC Comics is no exception.

Taking to Twitter, the official DC Comics page posted a brief statement about Lee after news of his passing went public. You can read the message below:

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

Despite Marvel’s infamous rivalry with DC Comics, there are no sides when it comes to realizing the genius of Lee. While the creator’s final days were embattled with controversy, Lee pulled through with his usual cheer of, “Excelsior!” The legendary writer continued to reach out to his fans on social media, and fans awaited his comments on upcoming Marvel Studios flicks like Captain Marvel.

Now, fans are taking their time to remember Lee for his many deeds and the characters he helped bring to life. Together with Jack Kirby, the writer brought the Fantastic Four together for the first time, and the infamous family was only the start for Lee. Over his long career, Lee helped created characters like Spider-Man, X-Men, The Avengers, and many more.

Outside of print, Lee has had a big hand in Marvel’s tenure on the big- and small-screen. His involvement with Marvel’s various films and TV projects helped him become one of the most prolific producers to date. He has acted as executive producer on Marvel Studios’ movies, and he has credits on the company’s features under Fox and Sony.

With so many accomplishments under his hand, Lee transcended his work as a writer and editor to become the face of comic books in the west. Even after stepping away from his active role with Marvel, Lee remained a dedicated champion of all things superhero, and fans are remembering his tenacious spirit. Now, DC Comics is stepping up to memorialize the man that helped create the landscape where comics flourish, and there is no room for any rivalry to step between such an honor.

