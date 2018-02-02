Stan Lee Rushed To Hospital

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Lee has commented on his hospitalization. His camp says he’s “doing well and feeling good, he is staying there for a few days for some check ups as a safety precaution.”

According to new reports from TMZ, Stan Lee has been rushed to a hospital in California after falling ill at his home.

TMZ has heard from “sources close to the comic book legend” that Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday. Reports say the writer was suffering from shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

Right now, TMZ reports Lee is still at the hospital but in stable condition. His camp has not given any comment about his current condition at this time.

As of late, Lee’s health has been called into question by fans. The 95-year-old has cancelled two major appearances due to illness in the last year, but Lee has never revealed any specific health struggles he’s facing.

Earlier this year, Lee was forced to cancel an appearance of his at an Arizona Coyotes pre-game. The author and former Marvel editor-in-chief was meant to drop the first puck at a game earlier in January. However, his appearance was cancelled, and no reason was given for the sudden change.

The Coyotes game is not the only event Lee has had to pass on. Last March, the comic icon announced he would not be attending Big Apple Comic Con in New York City. The event said Lee would not be able to come due to health issues.

Lee has cancelled previous appearances due to health concerns, but the beloved figure has been present for several recently public events. In fact, fans spotted Lee at the U.S. premiere for Black Panther in Los Angeles this week. Lee was escorted down the red carpet and posed for photos with fans from a distance.

At 95-years-old, Lee has become an enduring icon for all things geek. As the former overseer of Marvel Comics, Lee worked with legendary creators such as Jack Kirby to build the company’s roster of heroes. Characters like Captain America, Groot, and the Hulk all came from the writer during the Golden Age of Comics.

Since stepping down from Marvel Comics, Lee has become a prolific supporter of all things superhero and remains a cornerstone of Marvel’s branding. Fans know to expect a special Lee cameo in each film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his prolific convention appearances garnered the legend a massive fanbase of his own.