A Wrinkle in Time Star Thinks She Deserves a Shot at Playing Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

There have yet to be any confirmed plans or announced timelines of when X-Men fans can expect to see the mutants enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but A Wrinkle in Time and Don’t Let Go star Storm Reid thinks that, if only because of her name, she should get a shot at bringing Ororo Munroe to life. Halle Berry played the character in the original X-Men films from Fox, with Alexandra Shipp taking on the character for X-Men: Apocalypse. With that franchise coming to an end with this year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige only teasing the characters at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Storm’s future in the MCU is uncertain.

“I mean, since my name is Storm, I think it would be fitting to be able to play Storm one day so, maybe that will come about and I’ll have the opportunity to do that,” Reid shared with ComicBook.com when asked about a superhero she’d like to play. “But I’m not a huge superhero fan. I love Spider-Man but I’m not a big superhero fan.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She added, “At least a producer’s session or something where I could go in and maybe get the role, for sure.”

One theory that is circling in regards to Storm’s future in the MCU is that she could be introduced in Black Panther II, which is set to premiere on May 6, 2022. Storm has a long history with T’Challa, though with part of that connection being a romantic one, the age difference between Reid and T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman likely wouldn’t see that comic book relationship honored. Complicating matters further is that the MCU has established a relationship between Nakia and T’Challa, with any actress playing his romantic interest likely shaking up the status quo.

“Are you trying to break up my relationship with Nakia?” Boseman joked to ComicBook.com last year about Storm’s arrival. “It sounds like that’s what you’re doing right now.”

In the meantime, fans can see Reid in Don’t Let Go, which hits theaters on August 30th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther II on May 6, 2022.

Would you like to see the actress play Storm? Let us know in the comments below!