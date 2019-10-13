Tessa Thompson Pitches a Marvel Studios Musical With Captain Marvel

Kevin Feige has said multiple times that the Marvel movies are headed in different directions here at the beginning of Marvel Studios Phase 4. If you ask Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson want to take things in a more upbeat direction, but not like you’re thinking. At an appearance during ACE Comic Con, the two stumbled upon the idea of a Marvel Cinematic Universe musical. Now, that would really represent a first for those movies, and audiences might be a little apprehensive at the idea. But, the possibilities that would open are literally endless with how far the MCU spans now.

So many of the people involved are musically talented. That would include Larson who was sitting right next to Thompson when the wave of discovery rolled over their faces. Now, there are no imminent plans to go in that direction, but with things like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the horizon, the studio is game to branch out. That is nothing to say of stranger fare like WandaVision which looks like it will be drawing inspiration from black and white sitcoms. Everything is on the table at Marvel, as long as the people in charge think it could be a good idea. The crowd in attendance seemed to think it would work. Thompson gave the people a little bit of what they wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not going to do like a musical, like an MCU musical…” Larson’s face lit up and they said MCUsical at the same time then Thompson continued, “Someone call Kevin Feige. I just came up with that right now. That’s a brilliant idea. There’s a lot of people with musical talents. Tom Holland can do flips and splits and stuff. Okay, I’m going to pitch that, you have Kevin’s number right? I only have his email, I’m gonna work on that.”

Earlier in the panel, both actresses reiterated that they have no knowledge of what’s coming next for Captain Marvel and Valkyrie. In fact, neither is really presumed to get much screen time until Thor: Love and Thunder in November of 2021. But, with all the Disney+ series that the company has on tap, in addition to the numerous movies that will take place between now and then, they could pop up where you least expect them to. Still, one thing that both Larson and Thompson are now on the record about is a possible A-Force female MCU team-up film.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained to Variety recently. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.