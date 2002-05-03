The Boys Meet Spider-Man in Hilarious Crossover Video

Amid the superhero boom of the past few years, Prime Video's The Boys has been able to thrive in a unique way, lampooning the tropes and expectations of the Marvel and DC universes. While the series, which is based on the comic series of the same name, has its fair share of memorable original superheroes, a new fan-made video imagines them crossing paths with some of Marvel's biggest heroes and villains. The video, which was created by the YouTube account Alternative Cuts, shows The Boys' cast of characters crossing over with a more violent version of the Marvel universe — particularly, a darker version of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark / Iron Man, as well as Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

In its three existing seasons, The Boys has already done a lot to parody Marvel's world outside your window, whether in bringing to life the grossest fan theories from the franchise, or in introducing recognizable and messed-up versions of their heroes and villains. The show even had a cameo from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Charlize Theron, a connection that proved to be a unique coincidence.

"Seth [Rogen, 'The Boys' executive producer] asked me a while back, and I will lay my body over broken glass for that guy and all of his partners at Point Gray, I absolutely love them, and we look after each other," Theron explained in an interview earlier this year. "I love the show. I think it's really smart. I was very transparent [with Marvel], and they were just like, 'This is great.' I mean, ['The Boys' is] a satire. I think there's room for everything, and it doesn't mean anything other than people are interested in these kind of worlds right now."

"I was there working with her that day and obviously, she's an unbelievably great actress, but I was reminded of how funny she is," series creator Eric Kripke told Collider. "She's deeply funny and has amazing comic timing and the earnestness with which she said the most ridiculous shit we could possibly put in her mouth was chef's kiss. I'm just really, really grateful because it really kicks off the season."

What do you think of this mashup of The Boys and the Marvel universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 4 of The Boys will debut exclusively on Prime Video at a later date.

h/t: ScreenRant