The Boys Happy to See Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Finally Release

A month ago, when the first trailer for the third season of The Boys was released, the Amazon Prime Video series noticed that Marvel director Taika Waititi was one of many to voice his excitement at the time. In a comment on Instagram the Academy Award-winning screenwriter wrote: “Fokk yeeeeeaaas,” prompting a reply from The Boys account itself adding: “A trailer for a trailer, @TaikaWaititi? Where’s Thor: Love and Thunder?” Now a full four weeks later Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, already racking up millions of views, giving The Boys a fulfilled promise. In response to the trailer, The Boys wrote: “a month late, but we’ll take it.”

Obviously the major DNA that The Boys and Thor share is none other than Karl Urban, who starred in Thor: Ragnarok as Marvel character Skurge. In fact, between Skurge and Billy Butcher, Urban has made a major name for himself in the realm of comic book characters, also playing Judge Dredd in the cult hit Dredd 3D and voicing DC’s Sergeant Rock in two animated releases. In fact, July will be a big time for fans comic book material as both the season three finale of The Boys and Thor: Love and Thunder will both be released. It seems unlikely that Urban will be reprising his role in Love and Thunder but we can still hope and dream.

a month late, but we'll take it https://t.co/vIzgNmk6sw — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) April 18, 2022

A major plot thread in The Boys season three that the show’s trailer confirmed is a major one, Butcher himself taking Compound V and seemingly getting Homelander-style super powers. Speaking in a previous interview Urban opened up about the change that this will bring out in Butcher for the show and how it gets down to the core of the series.

“That’s the dilemma: does Butcher become a superhero or a super villain?” Urban said to Entertainment Weekly. “In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster? And I think that’s one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it’s fun to see who actually ends up on whose side.”

Season three of The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.