Eternals Actor Kit Harington Speaks Out on Reuniting With Game of Thrones Co-Star Richard Madden

The Eternals has quite a lot of hype surrounding it, from the fact that it is set to cover many eras of Marvel Cinematic Universe history, to the all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington. For Game of Thrones fans, the movie has an even bigger significance, as it serves as an onscreen reunion between Harington and his costar Richard Madden, nearly a decade after they first played Jon Snow and Robb Stark on the series. During a recent appearance at ACE Comic Con Chicago, Harington addressed this reunion with Madden, and how the pair have remained friends in the years since Robb was tragically killed in Season 3.

“Yeah, obviously very [excited],” Harington, who will play Dane Whitman/Black Knight in the film, explained. “You know, it was emotional saying goodbye to him in Thrones all those years ago, because even three years in, when he left the show, something really did shift and the show became something else. There was a marker, where losing Richard, it really changed the show. And some of my fondest memories on Game of Thrones are with Richard Madden, and he’s a wonderful man and still one of my very very good friends. We’re very good friends.”

This echoes comments previously made by Madden, who was equally excited to reunite with his onscreen brother-turned-cousin.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden, who will play Ikaris, explained at the D23 Expo earlier this year. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

The cast of Eternals will also include Jolie as Thena, Hayek as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

