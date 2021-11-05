The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Shares Advice for Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Ahead of Marvel Debut

✖

Very soon Canadian actor Simu Liu will go in front of cameras for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with production set to begin in Australia in the coming weeks. Ahead of the start of production, Liu has been given some pretty solid advice for his venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by another newcomer to the whole process, The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani. In a new interview, the comedian turned ripped-as-heck hero was asked what advice he would give Liu about joining the MCU and filming a huge movie, and Nanjiani delivered some practical wisdom for his new Marvel cohort.

"Well, Simu was already in really good shape. Not that I wasn't- Simu is already in great shape, and he's going to get in better shape," Nanjiani told etalk. "We met him, we met him at Comic-Con, he was very, very nice. I would suggest, have fun, just enjoy it. It can be very hard when you're doing a big thing like that to really like- you want to focus, but it can be hard to sometimes not enjoy it while you're doing it. So that would be my advice to him, just have fun."

"Also always do the step back and be like 'Holy shit,'" Nanjiani's wife and writing partner Emily V. Gordon added. "Just like 'Look at this! What an amazing thing I get to do every day.' Just waking up, what a crazy, amazing thing."

Directed by Destin Daniel Crettin, Liu will be joined in the film by cast mates Awkwafina in an undisclosed role and with Tony Chiu-Wai Leung set to play the "real" Mandarin. Michelle Yeoh is also in talks for a role which will be different than the character she previously played in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Shang-Chi is currently scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021.

Meanwhile, Nanjiani will take on the role of Kingo in The Eternals, a character described as "cosmic powered" for the movie but who had a history as a swordsman in the pages of Marvel comics. Joining him in the film is another Marvel ensemble including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Kit Harington. The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6th.

