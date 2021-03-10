The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Celebrates Bucky Barnes’ Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Bucky Barnes! Captain America's BFF was born on March 10th, 1917, which makes today the characters' 104th birthday. Bucky AKA The Winter Soldier AKA The White Wolf will be coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next week when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+. Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky in the MCU, took to Instagram today to celebrate his characters' special day.

"Happy Birthday old guy! We been through some interesting fights. And hairstyles.

#CaptainAmericaCivilWar," Stan wrote. You can check out the Captain America: Civil War-era throwback below:

In addition to Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and feature the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13 and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. The show will also feature Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent.

During a recent interview with Total Film, Stan explained how the show will be much different from WandaVision. "I think WandaVision is a really interesting, different show from Marvel, and it's tonally in its own world," Stan shared. "I think we are also tonally in our own world in line with what the Captain America franchise movies have been -- The Winter Soldier, Civil War -- and so I think we follow a much more ground, relatable approach."

Stan also talked about getting time to develop his character alongside Mackie. "It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters," he says. "We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

According to Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees the Falcon struggling with Captain America's legacy after Cap left him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. "See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie said during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on March 19th.