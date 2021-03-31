The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Shares Creepy Behind-the-Scenes Photos

✖

The third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Friday and fans can't wait to see what's next for Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Stan and Mackie have been having some fun on Instagram since the series premiered, and Stan's latest post shows a creepy behind-the-scenes look at the Winter Soldier flashback featured in the show's first episode.

"'To be, or...' Here’s to another week of trying to figure that one out. The #FalconAndWinterSoldier, now streaming on @disneyplus," Stan wrote. You can view the actor's Hamlet homage in the post below:

This year marks ten years since Captain America: The First Avenger hit theaters, which means Stan has officially been playing Bucky for a decade. Stan recently commented on the milestone while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's very strange, for sure. It's bizarre to think about it," Stan said of his ten-year run as Bucky Barnes. "Because it's been such a big part of my life in this decade for sure, so it's a blessing they're still willing to call me."

Recently, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, shared when he realized Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

