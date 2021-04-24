The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Why Did Bucky Give Away Steve Rogers' Book?

✖

The last six weeks went by super fast and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already come to an end. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The final episode, "One World, One People," finally saw Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking up the Captain America mantle, and it also featured some good closure for Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). At the beginning of the series, we learned that Bucky was struggling with all he did as the Winter Soldier and was using Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) old notebook to keep track of the people he wanted to make amends with and the loose ends he needed to tie up. While working through his issues, Bucky saw a therapist named Dr. Christina Raynor (Amy Aquino), and the end of the series saw him gifting her the notebook, which had all of the names crossed out. While this was a major moment for Bucky, it was certainly sad to see him give up something of Steve's.

While most folks believe Bucky gave up the notebook as a sign of moving on, others are wondering why he gave such a priceless item to Raynor, especially since many have joked that she wasn't the best therapist. Wouldn't it have been a nice memento and reminder of his best pal? Or couldn't it have gone in the Smithsonian with the rest of the iconic items? What's Raynor going to do with it? While you ponder these questions, you can check out some of the different reactions to the moment from fans below:

the way everybody was going crazy about steve giving bucky his book and that man literally just GAVE IT to his therapist byeee pic.twitter.com/CB1RhVOMow — sei 𖤍 missing sambucky era (@remvalkyrie) April 23, 2021

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier the scene was important but also bucky just giving steve’s book away to his therapist.. 😭 i see ur moving on bestie as u should honestly — lexie (@HANDPRlNT) April 23, 2021

"From the minute Anthony [Mackie] walks in, because it's like, boom, even before we're doing the lines, he is just this force of joy and energy and enthusiasm," Aquino previously told ComicBook.com. "Sebastian's fantastic, but of course his character in this thing and a very different personality," she says. "So of course everything gets... Boom, we go into overdrive. When they actually did start 'acting,' when I'm bringing them together for the gazing, it was... I didn't know. I just sat and just interjected when it seemed appropriate because it could have gone on for an hour!"

How did you feel about Bucky giving away Steve's book? Tell us in the comments!

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

