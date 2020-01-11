New Falcon and Winter Soldier Set Photos Tease International Action

After a short holiday break, production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is ready to ramp back up on an interesting set-piece. Pictures and video of a mysterious tunnel have started popping up across social media of a purported tunnel the Disney+ show will soon film in. In the pictures, posters and graffiti line the tunnel, featuring both Russian and Asian influences, leading some to believe this is another set of Madripoor, the fictional Marvel country oftentimes home to stories featuring mutants.

pics from the tunnel tonight! pic.twitter.com/NpVHj4GEMK — 🌈 carter is ready for combat (@heartbr8prince) January 11, 2020

On Instagram, set-tracking paparazzo @Atlanta_Filming has filmed a walkthrough of the pink-hued tunnel that emanates a dark, mysterious tone. Again, there’s been no confirmation from Marvel that Madripoor is involved in the show although the signs are all pointing that direction, especially after a Madripoorian flag was seen on a separate set-piece before the holidays.

View this post on Instagram #falconandthewintersoldier wall thru…. ssh. A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming) on Jan 10, 2020 at 6:16pm PST

According to series lead Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is going to be different from any other MCU property we’ve ever seen. “It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far,” he said during a convention appearance last year. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney+ later this year.

