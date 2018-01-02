Magneto and the X-Men Loom Large in ‘The Gifted’ Season Finale Promo

After tonight’s epic and easter egg-loaded episode of The Gifted, the stage is set for an explosive showdown between the Mutant Underground and Sentinel Services.

In the preview for the two-part season finale set to air in two weeks, it looks like an epic confrontation is on the docket while Polaris looks ready to follow in her father’s footsteps. Check out the preview in the video above.

The latest episode made a lot of hints at Lorna Dane’s father being a “king,” and though we’ve yet to see Magneto himself appear on the show his legacy has loomed large. And with the inclusion of another popular X-Men faction with the Hellfire Club, it’s starting to look like The Gifted is wearing much of its comic book inspirations right on its sleeve.

One of the Stepford Cuckoos, or rather the Frost sisters, even mentions to Polaris in this new preview, “Whether you like it or not, you are like your father.” Meanwhile, she also seems to get another intriguing offer from a mystery woman who name drops the X-Men.

Whatever happens in the epic battle, it doesn’t seem like Thunderbird is too thrilled, going so far as to declare “This isn’t why the X-Men chose us.”

The Gifted has been an entertaining foray into mutant territory, featuring a decidedly dark take on the X-Men mythos. As it goes further and further into the comic book lore, bringing concepts like the Fenris twins and the Hounds on the show, it’s been much more entertaining.

It seems like the finale won’t be any different. Check out the synopsis for both episodes in the two-hour event below:

Dr. Campbell attends an anti-mutant summit, attempting to take the Hound program national, and some of the team at Mutant HQ goes on a dangerous mission to stop his efforts. Polaris learns more about her past and makes a crucial decision that could have impactful consequences. Meanwhile, the Mutant HQ comes under attack and, with everything to lose, relationships are put to the test and alliances shift in the all-new “eXtraction/X-roads” special, two-hour season finale episode of THE GIFTED airing Monday, January 15th on FOX.