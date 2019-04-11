‘The New Mutants’ Reportedly Still Coming to Theaters This Year

The Walt Disney Company‘s acquisition of 20th Century Fox has left the fate of some projects up in the air, including Fox’s X-Men spinoff The New Mutants. But it sounds like fans shouldn’t give up on the film quite yet.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Disney’s panel at CinemaCon, where a slate of the company’s theatrical releases for the remainder of 2019 was unveiled. Among those on the list was none other than New Mutants, alongside a slew of other films originally produced by Fox.

For Marvel fans, this will surely come as some sort of a surprise, considering the long trek that New Mutants has gone on thus far. After the film’s theatrical release date being delayed twice already, the Disney/Fox purchase made some wonder if the project was being shelved in some capacity. A prominent theory was that the film would find a home on some sort of streaming service, whether it be Hulu or the upcoming Disney+.

This sentiment of confusion was recently echoed by one of New Mutants‘ stars, Maisie Williams, who had a rather colorful response to the film’s status.

“Who knows when the f**k that’s gonna come out?” Williams said in a recent interview. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee. The film stars and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyanna Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga Roberto as Cost/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar/Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes.

“I think we’re making the movie that we set out to make, in the beginning,” Taylor-Joy said in an interview last year. “That’s what we’re going to end up delivering to people. It feels like the movie we all signed up to do, which is good.”

“We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” director Josh Boone said in a prior interview. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics.”

