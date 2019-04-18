‘The New Mutants’ Reportedly Delayed Again

With X-Men: Dark Phoenix set to premiere in theaters in less than two months, many fans are already looking forward to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the franchise inevitably reboots. But there’s one other film on the docket that has fans wondering what the future holds for the X-Men, as The New Mutants might once again be delayed.

A new report from the site iHorror indicates that The New Mutants was pushed back yet again, being removed from its August release date for another undetermined date. This would be the third time the film has been delayed from its original premiere date of April 2018.

The ongoing saga surrounding The New Mutants has been confusing to say the least. When the film was originally delayed, reports indicated that the script would receive some changes and that significant reshoots would add a brand new character to the plot. Those reshoots have yet to take place, and director Josh Boone has since moved on to start the writers room for the upcoming series based on Stephen King’s The Stand.

There’s no word yet on when the reshoots will take place, but other rumors have suggested the movie might not be released in theaters at all. Some reports say The New Mutants will be unceremoniously dumped on a streaming service like Hulu or Disney+ after it launches.

Longtime X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner explained that she would rather see the movie released in theaters because of the effort put in by the cast and crew.

“They worked hard on it,” Shuler Donner said at the TCAs earlier this year. “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”

Actress Maisie Williams, who has since filmed the final season of Game of Thrones since production on The New Mutants wrapped, is also unclear on the status of the movie.

“Who knows when the f**k that’s gonna come out,” she told Rolling Stone. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”

The movie was on Fox’s slate at CinemaCon, but iHorror’s report makes it seem like the movie will not be released in 2019.

The New Mutants is currently on the schedule to premiere in theaters on August 2nd.

