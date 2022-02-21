Thor Love & Thunder Trailer Trends On Twitter As Marvel Fans Anticipate Release

Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder has Marvel fans so excited for its release in theaters that the hype alone is enough to make the film a trending topic! Thor 4 is now taking over Twitter as fans react to the recent reveals from the film’s merchandise line – toys that reveal the new costumes and character designs of characters like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster/Mighty Thor

With the surprises of Thor: Love and Thunder now coming out, fans want Marel Studios and director Taika Waititi to release the official marketing materials for the film, to give us a real look at what Love and Thunder is all about! 

Official Merch Alert!

Just so we’re clear: Marvel is officially putting out and hyping its Thor: Love and Thunder toy line, so the marketing campaign is indeed in effect. Where’s that trailer and poster tho? 

Looks Good But… Trailer

These toy releases can never do the actual film justice. 

Do The Math…

Any statistician can tell you: Marvel Studios definitely has an established pattern with its marketing. Ergo… 

…It Is INEVITABLE

#ThanosWasRight Indeed. 

Soon Like…Tomorrow?

The popular theory is that Thor: Love and Thunder’s trailer could be dropping as soon as this week – maybe even tomorrow. You never know with Marvel, so… You never know. 

Timetable Theories

Other theories from fans and analysts predict the much larger marketing schedule that Marvel Studios / Disney has planned for its 2022 slate. 

No Way Home All Over Again…

As Marvel fans start to feel the pull of anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder‘s trailer release, they’re also getting flashbacks of the trauma of waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer!

WHEN IS IT COMING?!

Marvel fans aren’t playing around anymore: they want a firm date and time on this Thor: LAT trailer! 

