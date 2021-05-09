Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off Mother's Day With a Touching Tribute to Elsa Pataky

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth decided to get Mother’s Day going early with a nice tribute to Elsa Pataky. the Fast Franchise star has been married to the Marvel star for over a decade now and has been keeping that house running smoothly. She’s still doing her thing in Hollywood as well. However, this picture on Instagram shows her with her hands a bit full. Hemsworth takes a bunch of opportunities to feature Pataky as they’ve been at home for most of the quarantine period in Australia. But, Marvel came calling and he’s been filming the fourth movie in the Thor franchise. But, being the god of thunder probably doesn’t stack up to keeping their three children on task along with their father. Check out the Thor actor’s special message down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, kid carrying, bar-raising, husband-putting-up-with-ing woman out there!! We salute you 👏💗🙏 @elsapatakyconfidential”

Back in 2019, fans got an extra taste of what their relationship must be like when Pataky revealed how she handles all those Thor hammers in their house. She told Men’s Health that she had to draw a line in the sand.

"Yes, he always picks the best places in the house," Pataky joked while pointing out the numerous hammers already in their house. "It’s not going there. We have five of them for every movie he’s done. Like, seriously, no."

Hemsworth also shared how the pandemic caused him to go back home and spend a ton of time with his family.

"This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth mentioned in an interview. "They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I'm probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies]."

What are you doing for Mother’s Day? Movie marathon? Let us know in the comments!

Photo Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images