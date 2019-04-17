‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Screams His Way Through Roller Coaster Ride During ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour

The Avengers: Endgame press tour has been full of memorable moments for both fans and the cast, and we’re betting Chris Hemsworth will remember the Shanghai portion after this latest video. Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in Endgame, as he along with the other heroes that remain after Thanos’ snap try and set things right. That’s kind of heavy, but Hemsworth kept things lighthearted during the press tour and even got in some roller coaster time. From the video, he shared…well, it’s better if you just watch it.

Hemsworth and some friends headed out to Disneyland Shanghai during their time on the press tour for Endgame, and one of the rides they took on was the Tron ride. The video picks up after they’ve already given Tron a run, and Hemsworth seems pretty nonchalant about the experience, saying “it was even that scary was it?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That gives way to a video of Hemsworth screaming his head off while on the ride as it blazes along the rails, painting a very different picture of the experience. It seems even the God of Thunder loses his mind on a roller coaster. “Disneyland Shanghai for @avengers. Squeezed in a little rollercoastering 😜🤪😝#notafraid @Russo_Brothers @Marvel”

Fans can expect some equally thrilling sequences in Endgame, though don’t expect Hemsworth to share any early clips of that on social media. Though who knows, maybe Mark Ruffalo will strike again and share the first 10 minutes as he did with Thor: Ragnarok, which with hindsight really worked in the film’s favor.

As for Thor, fans have already received a glimpse of him in Endgame as he interacts with the newest addition to the team Captain Marvel. That memorable sequence teases the two will get along swimmingly, though we’re hoping it doesn’t devolve into a shoed-in romance or anything.

You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!