Thor: Love and Thunder Cast Plays Spin the Hammer With Guillermo

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally hitting theatres next week and sees the return of many fan-favorite Marvel stars who have been busy promoting the upcoming film. The latest MCU film had its world premiere last week and the critics are already calling the movie hilarious and heartfelt. We've seen a lot of fun content from the film's stars leading up to the movie's release, including a very fun new interview with Jimmy Kimmel. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Taika Waititi (director/Korg) all had some fun with Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo in a game of "Spin the Hammer."

"The next big Marvel movie on the way is Thor: Love and Thunder which hits theaters July 8th. So to celebrate, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi sat down with Guillermo to play a game he invented that's like Spin The Bottle, but with Thor's hammer," Kimmel's YouTube page explains. You can watch the video below:

In addition to the actors featured in the above video, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), and more. The film will also include some MCU newcomers, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder "is so insane and also very romantic." During an interview with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

"It's very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos."

You can read a description for Thor: Love and Thunder here: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.