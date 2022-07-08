Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Pratt Shares New Photo With Chris Hemsworth to Celebrate Premiere

Marvel Studios has officially unleashed the love and the thunder this weekend, with the fourth Thor movie officially premiering in theaters worldwide. Thor: Love and Thunder held its world premiere a few weeks ago and the reactions to the film have been kind of mixed, but everyone has come to one consensus: expect a lot of jokes. In celebration of the film hitting theaters, Chris Pratt has revealed a cool behind-the-scenes image of him and Chris Hemsworth while they were taking a break from filming the movie.

Pratt took to Instagram to share the image and wrote: "Nobody on Earth is more right for Thor than this man. What a stud. What a star. What a movie!!! Forever grateful. Thanks to Taika for including us! Thanks to everyone in Australia who took such good care of us. Sprint to the theaters and see what everyone is calling the best Thor yet!!!" You can check out the post below!

The actor will star opposite the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Hemsworth. Thor and Star-Lord clash a lot while on screen, so you would think that this would happen a lot off camera, but it's actually the opposite. Pratt praised his costar in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, where he revealed that he loves working with the actor.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Pratt told the magazine. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively in theaters now!

