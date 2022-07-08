Thor: Love and Thunder Concept Art Reveals God of Thunder's New Look

Thor: Love and Thunder continues its sizable box office run, tallying almost $500 million between its first two weekends in theaters. As fans continue to go see the movie in cinemas, some behind-the-scenes snippets from the film have started to surface. Earlier this month, Chris Pratt posted a celebratory picture of himself from the Australia-based set and now, a Marvel Studios concept artist has shared some of the earliest concept art of the Asgardian God of Thunder.

Monday, visual development artist Rob Brunette shared a photo of Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his new Love and Thunder look on Instagram, complete with his face-covering winged helmet.

"Thor was one of the first projects I worked on with Marvel. I was really nervous to take on these characters and often felt that I may not be 'worthy' to paint them," Brunette shared alongside the series of photos. "However, I was able to put my nerves aside and truly had a blast working on Love and Thunder. There were so many awesome characters to paint."

The artist then went on to praise Marvel visual development boss Andy Park, attributing him with coming up with the character's earliest costumes.

"It was also so cool to be able to work off of the amazing concept artwork of @andyparkart," the artist added. "Andy and the Vis Dev team did such a great job with this design. I really enjoyed being able to translate their concepts into these illustrations. This is one of many illustrations that I got to work on for the project, so I have a lot of art on the way!"

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release on May 5, 2023.

What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!