Thor: Love and Thunder will remain atop the box office in its second weekend. After setting new opening-weekend highs for Thor, director Taika Waititi, and star Natalie Portman last weekend, this weekend sees a 66% drop for Thor: Love and Thunder, earning about $45 million in its second frame. That drop is roughly on par with recent Marvel Studios releases, including Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With little competition from new releases Where the Crawdads Sing and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, that total should be more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder to remain in the top spot on the box office chart. The film's domestic box office total will climb to approximately $232.8 million by Monday morning.

Thor: Love and Thunder has received mixed reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson award the film a 3.5-out-of-5 score. She writes in her review:

Thor: Love and Thunder is undoubtedly a change of pace, whether compared to Thor: Ragnarok, Phase Four of the MCU, or even the larger tapestry of superhero adaptations. The film's heartfelt and reverential core feels perfect for its crop of characters and for the current cultural moment, but that perfection is hindered by bizarre structural choices and inconsistent CGI. At times, that messiness only further adds to the charm of Love and Thunder and its imperfect crop of characters, but it does stop the film from becoming another game-changing entry within the MCU. Luckily, just enough of Thor: Love and Thunder manages to charm and delight – especially its stellar ensemble cast – to still make it a worthwhile encore.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters. The list of top 10 films at this weekend's box office is in the works.