Thor: Love and Thunder DP Explains Why It's So Hard to Film Chris Hemsworth's Butt

There was a lot to talk about for fans with the full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, but the promise of some light nudity by Chris Hemsworth was something that...well, we all still clearly have our minds on. Speaking in an interview on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film, the movie's director of photographer Barry Baz Idoine was asked about filming hte scene, offering a hliarious anecdote. "It's incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth's butt," Idoine told Deadline. "I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody's looking at the butt, they're not looking at what they're supposed to be doing. That was a challenge."

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, director Taika Waititi opened up about the inclusion of hte nudity and said no one at Marvel was against it. "We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it's, you have to provide for the masses." Waititi further joked that now everyone is receiving "the gift" of Chris Hemsworth's mega-fit body on the big screen in the upcoming sequel.

The nudity of Hemsworth in the film also marks a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor: Love and Thunder is officially rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association. Thor 4's rating is due to "intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material, and partial nudity." Fans appear to be so eager to see the full, uncensored Hemsworth nude scene that the scene in the trailer where it was revealed (and subsequently was blocked out) became the Most Replayed part of the entire video.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.