Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Turns 40 Today

Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman! The Oscar-winning actor known for playing Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and much more turned 40 on June 9th. Many fans have taken to social media today to honor Portman's 40th. From posts about her best roles to some cool fan art, there's no shortage of love for the star online today.

While folks are celebrating Portmna's birthday, others are so excited that she recently wrapped filming Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming movie will mark her first big role in a Marvel film since 2013's Thor: The Dark World (unless you count her brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame).

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously said of Thor 4 during an interview with Yahoo!. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

You can check out some of the posts in Portman's honor below...