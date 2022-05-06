Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Turns 40 Today
Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman! The Oscar-winning actor known for playing Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and much more turned 40 on June 9th. Many fans have taken to social media today to honor Portman's 40th. From posts about her best roles to some cool fan art, there's no shortage of love for the star online today.
While folks are celebrating Portmna's birthday, others are so excited that she recently wrapped filming Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming movie will mark her first big role in a Marvel film since 2013's Thor: The Dark World (unless you count her brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame).
"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously said of Thor 4 during an interview with Yahoo!. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."
You can check out some of the posts in Portman's honor below...
40 Years of Excellence
I think we can all agree that Natalie Portman! pic.twitter.com/Aqr97co6tQ— Fandango (@Fandango) June 9, 2021
The Range!
the range of Characters that Natalie Portman has played is like no other pic.twitter.com/B1s5ODdvtt— Daniel (@senatoramidalla) June 9, 2021
Throwbacks
Today her birthday🥺🌸#NataliePortman pic.twitter.com/v9xAxaZ7Rw— star (@batxxs) June 9, 2021
Padme Forever
Happy birthday to Natalie Portman! May the Force be with you! pic.twitter.com/1yiongvynf— Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 9, 2021
Never Forget
natalie portman graduated from harvard with a psychology degree while starring in star wars. she’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment. happy birthday, queen. pic.twitter.com/y89ENbJZPu— mandy ♡’s ana (@leiasflyboy) June 9, 2021
Love From Letterboxd
Happy 40th birthday, Natalie Portman! ❤️🦢 pic.twitter.com/Qv7e9tViZm— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 9, 2021
Her Oscar-Winning Role
“I just want to be perfect”
Natalie Portman 💙— Jo Coyne (@Jopolkadot) June 9, 2021
Black Swan
Darren Aronofsky
2010 pic.twitter.com/sp4AcnWyd9
Don't Forget About Jane
Happy Birthday to Natalie Portman AKA Jane Foster! 🎂 Who else is excited for Thor: Love and Thunder? pic.twitter.com/WMKj4kN9jm— IMAX (@IMAX) June 9, 2021
An Iconic Moment
happy birthday to the one and only NATALIE PORTMAN pic.twitter.com/93ZV36dlCa— valen; 𖤐 (@valsabbath) June 9, 2021
Fan Art
Happy Birthday to the gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️#NataliePortman #HappyBirthday #Mathilda #Alice #Padme #art #fanart #oldies pic.twitter.com/aJZPXy303J— SubversiveGirl (@subversivegirl) June 9, 2021
Finally, a Role Recap
From 'Black Swan' to Vox Lux,' we're celebrating Natalie Portman's eclectic acting career on her birthday. Which role is your favorite? https://t.co/JHfMO9b3Yw pic.twitter.com/lVpQofOn8b— IMDb (@IMDb) June 9, 2021