Thor: Love and Thunder New Look Revealed on Total Film Covers





Thor: Love and Thunder gave fans a new look at Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's heroes on the latest Total Film cover. Thor and The Mighty Thor are front and center in their cool new armor. First looks at these two heroes had the Internet buzzing. Blue and gold is a distinct departure from Hemsworth's normal look in the MCU. On the other side of things, Portman has been absent in a speaking role for years in these movies and looks physically formidable as the new God of Thunder. The subscriber cover features the heavily discussed helmets for both heroes. It will be interesting to see two MCU characters with such similar design language fighting alongside each other in Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok. However, not a lot is known about the upcoming project other than a rough sketch of the movie's plot. Check it out down below.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Portman shared her process for getting into "superhero shape" for the MCU movie. Audiences were shocked to see her pop up in Avengers: Endgame. But, that cameo is not the same as wielding Mjolnir and harnessing the lightning as The Mighty Thor. She detailed her workout routine for the magazine.

Check out the newsstand cover (L) and subscriber-exclusive cover (R) of the #ThorLoveAndThunder @TotalFilm issue, on sale June 23 👀 pic.twitter.com/GFlJcUwrJC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 17, 2022

"It was really fun," the actress explained. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Here's Marvel Studios synopsis for Thor: Love and Thunder: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

