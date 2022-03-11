Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Getting Reshoots Soon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to get some epic new installments this year, both on the big screen and within the world of Disney+. Among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently poised to be released in theaters in July of this year. With the film’s summer release date drawing closer, and fans already chomping at the bit for the first trailer or teaser, any updates regarding the project are being magnified — including a new one from The Wrap. According to the outlet, Love and Thunder will reportedly be “going back for additional photography in the next few weeks.” The news was revealed within the outlet’s retrospective of Disney’s 2012 sci-fi flop John Carter, particularly when talking about how reshoots have become commonplace with blockbusters.

This lines up with recent comments from Love and Thunder director and co-writer Taika Waititi, who joked in an interview with Variety earlier this week that the film is not close to being finished. It also seems to be par for the course with recent Marvel releases, as May’s upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also underwent several weeks of reshoots late last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Comes out in July, so probably like end of June?” Waititi joked. “Probably like a day before the premiere, that’s how we do it.”

Waititi not only returns to direct Love and Thunder, but also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. Waititi previously described the film as the craziest project he’s done yet.

“I’ve done some crazy sh-t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said of Love and Thunder in an interview last summer. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

What do you think of Thor: Love and Thunder undergoing reshoots? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters July 8th.