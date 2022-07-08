1. Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Two

Weekend: $46 million

$46 million Total: $233.27 million

Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to his surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance. Taika Waititi directed Thor: Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman

2. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Photo: UNIVERSAL PICTURES) Week Two

Weekend: $26 million

$26 million Total: $262.5 million

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader -- the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance -- Wild Knuckles himself -- and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Kyle Balda directed Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film's voice cast includes Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin

3. Where the Crawdads Sing (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $17 million Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. However, when one of them is found dead, Kya immediately becomes the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal many secrets. Olivia Newman directed Where the Crawdads Sing from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, based on the book of the same name written by Delia Owens. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn.

4. Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: Paramount) Week Eight

Weekend: $12 million

$12 million Total: $617.96 million

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

5. Elvis (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Four

Weekend: $7.6 million

$7.6 million Total: $106.2 million

From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley's journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life -- Priscilla. Baz Luhrmann directs Elvis from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis, with Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee

6. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Photo: Paramount) Opening Weekend

Total: $6.25 million A down-on-his-luck hound finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant trainer, the underdog must assume the role of fearsome samurai and team up with the felines to save the day. The only problem is -- they all hate dogs. Rob Minkoff & Mark Koetsier directed Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, which is loosely based on Mel Brooks' 1974 film Blazing Saddles. The voice cast includes Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

7. The Black Phone (Photo: Blumhouse / Universal Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $5.3 million

$5.3 million Total: $72 million

Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who's being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic, masked killer. When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims -- and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. Scott Derrickson directed The Black Phone from a screenplay he co-wrote with C. Robert Cargill, based on the 2004 short story by Joe Hill. The film stars Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, and Ethan Hawke.

8. Jurassic World Dominion Week Six

Weekend: $4.9 million

$4.9 million Total: $359.6 million

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World Dominion from a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Photo: Focus Features) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.9 million In 1950s London, a widowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, deciding she must have one of her own. After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook -- but the very future of the House of Dior. Anthony Fabian directed Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris from a screenplay he co-wrote with Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed, based on the 1958 novel Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico. It stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Ellen Thomas, Rose Williams, and Jason Isaacs.