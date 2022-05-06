Don't Expect the Guardians of the Galaxy to Have a Major Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder might not be quite the Avengers 5 blockbuster some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were hoping for. Slowly but surely, actors that are part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise have been spotted leaving Australia after filming scenes for just a couple of weeks. With more strict travel rules and regulations in place due to the ongoing global pandemic, it's increasingly unlikely the studio would shepherd actors back and forth between extended breaks in filming. That means whether you like it or not, it's not likely the Guardians will end up having a major starring role in the film.

First, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff had posted pictures on Instagram suggesting they'd already left Sydney. Gillan had previously been seen in her full Nebula makeup in set photos that surfaced earlier this month. Then, Dave Bautista seemingly confirmed he'd left Sydney after uploading a picture to his Instagram suggesting he had been suffering from jet lag.

Most recently, Star-Lord himself was confirmed to have left the land down under after being spotted walking in Los Angeles alongside his wife.

The inclusion of the Guardians in Love and Thunder makes perfect sense with the film's storytelling, as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was last seen with the space-faring group in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame. Though the group's involvement may not be as large as some think, Thor helmer Taika Waititi still consulted with Guardians director James Gunn on the characters' story for the feature.

"Taika Waititi is doing a great job," Gunn tweeted earlier this month. "The script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

It's expected Gunn will soon return to the Marvel as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 preps to film later this year.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes out next February, while both Guardians of the Galaxy features can be streamed on Disney+ now.

