Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Gives Valkyrie an Epic New Weapon

✖

The second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder debuted on Monday, showcasing the latest look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming fourquel. The film will feature a mix of new and returning elements from the MCU, including the latest appearance of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. It's already been confirmed that Valkyrie will be stepping into the role of "King Valkyrie" in the film, and will hopefully be getting a trailblazing storyline along with it. The trailer also revealed an interesting detail regarding Valkyrie's role in the film — namely, that it seems like she's using Zeus' (Russell Crowe) thunderbolt as a weapon. It remains to be seen whether or not this confirms the many theories that Zeus will be killed during the events of the film.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," Thompson revealed in a previous interview. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

"[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed in an interview. "And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, 'How do we–?' This is a very big movie that'll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We'd been in touch with Natalie. She's part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

Are you excited for Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released exclusively in theaters on July 8th.