Thor: Love and Thunder Trends as Marvel Fans Grow Impatient for Trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder fans are still waiting on that trailer. Just last week, Marvel fans got a look at Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight is mere days away on Disney+. But, the MCU faithful want to know what’s going on with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s big movie. Marvel Studios has remained silent on this matter, but people are hopeful that they will get some news in between the beginning of the next show on the streaming service and the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (That movie has gotten two different trailers already, only heightening the fan sentiments about needing a clip from the Thor movie.) People are demanding a trailer and at some point they’re going to get it.

The Marvel director previously explained how wild the scope of Love and Thunder was about to be. People might not know anything else about this movie, but it’s being positioned as a massive swing by everyone involved.

Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t real — Jeremiah (@JeremiahofNY) March 22, 2022

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi said. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

kevin feige every time we ask for the #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer pic.twitter.com/s5xth8qHOz — lovely (@thorsbrunnhilde) March 22, 2022

https://twitter.com/wcndasxia/status/1506069796156473346?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/24__Rahul/status/1506101483636670470?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/wandauniverse/status/1506145982551302147?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

