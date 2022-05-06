Thor: Love and Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Hang Out and Watch UFC Together

✖

When you're filming a major blockbuster like Thor: Love and Thunder, sometimes you just have to take a pause and watch fighters punch each other in the face. Since Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are both currently in Australia working on the Marvel Studios tentpole, the two had a break in production where they were able to take in the latest UFC Fight Night. Saturday evening, the two posed for a selfie shared on Hemsworth's Instagram profile.

In the caption, Hemsworth shouts out mixed martial artists Robert Whittaker (24-5), who bested Kelvin Gastelum (17-7) in a five-round middleweight bout.

"Amazing fight @robwhittakermma the most humble, likeable dangerous man in the biz #ufc," Hemsworth shared alongside the selfie.

It's not the first go-around for Hemsworth and Damon, as the duo have been spotted together at a few UFC events in the past. Due to the various COVID-related travel restrictions — plus, you know, the fact they're currently working — they had to take in this card from the comfort of home.

Photos from the set of Love and Thunder have shown Damon reprising his role as the Asgardian actor that played Loki in a play during Thor: Ragnarok. In those same photos, Sam Neill returned as Odin while Melissa McCarthy was dressed in Hela's gear from Ragnarok.

Last December, McCarthy and her husband — filmmaker Ben Falcone — jokingly posted an audition tape to Instagram hoping to land a role in Taika Waititi's second Thor outing.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased of the project. "We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

