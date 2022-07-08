Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Teases Potential Connection to Iconic Venom Story

✖

The first full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived, giving fans a colorful look at Marvel's next feature film. The trailer revealed the first earnest look at Russell Crowe's Zeus, and introduced one of the spookiest villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. As the trailer clips along, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher arrives and teases just how terrifying of a villain he'll become in the movie. In fact, it's during one of Gorr's shots a potential tease comes involving the eventual arrival of symbiotes to the MCU.

The second Gorr first appears, he emerges from a backdrop made up of slimy black tendrils. Some might even compare it to a forest of symbiotic beings.

When Gorr was first introduced in Thor: God of Thunder by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, he donned a weapon called All-Black the Necrosword. Though it's always come with a gooey black substance that allowed Gorr to manipulate its matter to a certain extent, it wasn't until recently the sword's real origins were revealed.

In the King in Black event series from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, All-Black the Necrosword is revealed to be the first symbiote ever created by the villainous Knull, the God of the Void. Sometime after its creation, Knull lost possession of the sword, which Gorr then discovered to slaughter gods across the stars.

Given the current rights issues regarding characters within the Spider-Man family, it's unlikely Marvel Studios would actually adapt that same origin story for All-Black's MCU debut. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, we do know at least part of a symbiote was left stranded in the world.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

