Matt Damon Ruins Chris Hemsworth’s Interview On Jimmy Kimmel

The hype train for the next Marvel Studios movie rolled into the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but the talkshow was interrupted by a very unwanted guest.

Chris Hemsworth spoke with Kimmel on the late night program to promote Thor: Ragnarok, only to have his interview derailed by Matt Damon. Check out the clip above to see for yourself.

During the interview, Kimmel and Hemsworth mentioned that co-star Mark Ruffalo and director Taika Waititi were backstage for the segment, and when they cut to the green room to talk to the other people involved in the film Damon tried to poke his head into the frame.

Credit goes to the camera operator who did their best in cutting Damon’s mug out of the frame, sometimes zooming in or cropping the unwanted presence out. But the actor was persistent, we have to give that to him, eventually climbing on the back of the couch so he couldn’t be ignored.

After Damon made a few disparaging remarks, including a reference to “riding Adam Carolla’s coattails” on The Man Show, Kimmel decided to switch the feed back to the studio where he could refocus the conversation with Hemsworth.

And then Damon appeared again on the background screen, “hacking” the display, prompting Hemsworth to pick his giant head’s nose while Damon attempted to eat Kimmel.

Overall, it was a very strange way to promote the upcoming film but is memorable nonetheless. As they say, there’s no such thing as bad publicity! Well, there is, but in this case it’s probably better to refer to it as “weird publicity.”

There are rumors swirling around that Damon appears in the upcoming Thor movie, and those are likely to heat up in the wake of this appearance. Though they have yet to be confirmed at this point, we’re likely to hear more as we get closer to the film’s premiere date.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in theaters on November 3.