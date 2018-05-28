Tom Holland Reveals the Part of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ That He Found Heartbreaking

Tom Holland may be responsible for one of the most heartbreaking scenes in Avengers: Infinity War, but the Spider-Man actor’s own heart was broken by a very different moment in the film.

Appearing at Comicpalooza this weekend, Holland told fans that due to the secrecy around Infinity War he went into watching the full film not entirely spoiled and, because of that he was able to truly enjoy it from a fan perspective — and that included the death of Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, I honestly didn’t really know much at all which is quite fun because, like you guys, I’m a big fan of these movies so being able to go to the theater and enjoy it as a fan because I knew nothing about it was great, you know?” Holland said. “Tom Hiddleston at the beginning? Heartbreaking. That killed me.”

Loki is one of the first casualties in Avengers: Infinity War when, during the film’s opening, Thanos and his Black Order intercept the ship carrying Asgardian survivors. In an attempt to save Thor’s life, Loki gives up the Tesseract to Thanos and then attempts to kill the Mad Titan by stabbing him in the throat. Unfortunately, Thanos literally squeezes the life out of Loki and tosses him aside. It’s an emotional scene and it’s clearly one that impacts Thor. The rest of the film Thor is driven by the urge to find a way to take down Thanos, avenging his people, Heimdall, and his brother.

Of course, while Loki’s death was shocking and difficult, not all fans were quite as moved by his demise. While Loki’s attempt to stop Thanos in the moment mattered, for some it was too little, too late. As Buzzfeed’s Ryan Broderick suggested, Loki might actually be the bigger villain in Infinity War as it’s Loki’s actions that get Thor banished to earth in Thor which, in turn, result in Loki coming into contact with Thanos in the first place at the beginning of Avengers. From there it’s just a series of events that lead to the Thanos going unchecked (we break down all the ways that happens here) until that final moment on the Asgardian ship.

Of course, one could view Loki’s attempt to stop Thanos as a desperate act of redemption. With Thanos there on the ship, Loki may have seen the error of his ways but was simply unable to correct matters by killing Thanos. No matter what the reason for Loki’s final act — save his brother, redeem himself, stop Thanos, all of the above — one thing we do know for sure and that’s when Thanos told Thor that there’d be no resurrections for his brother this time, we all felt a little sad and a lot scared for what was to come by Infinity War’s end.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.